Dozens dead from landslide in Cameroon [Morning call]

Dozens of people have died following a landslide caused by torrential rainfall in Bafoussam, western part of Cameroon. Rescue teams scoured the rubble of destroyed homes for survivors following the landslide on Monday night.
A senior local official has also confirmed that operations are ongoing.
Death toll has however risen with one report saying putting it at over 40.
