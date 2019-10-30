Welcome to Africanews

Dozens dead from landslide in Cameroon [Morning call]

Dozens of people have died following a landslide caused by torrential rainfall in Bafoussam, western part of Cameroon. Rescue teams scoured the rubble of destroyed homes for survivors following the landslide on Monday night.

A senior local official has also confirmed that operations are ongoing.

Death toll has however risen with one report saying putting it at over 40.

