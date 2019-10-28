Welcome to Africanews

Fine start for Africans at Fifa U17 World Cup [Football Planet]

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

Fine start for Africa at the Under-17 World Cup. Victories for three of the four continental representatives. Angola, Nigeria and Senegal all won their first matches in Brazil.

The Ghanaian Football Federation has a new president. Kurt Okraku was elected on Friday. A new page that opens with its expectations but also priorities to put Ghanaian football back on the map of success. We will have Ghanaian journalist Saddik Adams later on the show.

And Sunday was the first round of the qualifying play-offs for the CAF Cup groups. Aristide Bancé still proves that age is just a number with a hat trick.

