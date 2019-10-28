FIFA U17 World Cup: African trio record wins, Cameroon face Tajikistan

Four African teams are participating in the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup currently ongoing in Brazil. They are Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal, Angola – the last two being debutants.

The tournament, the 18th edition, is taking place between October 26 and November 17 across four venues in three host cities – Gama, Goiania and Cariacica.

There are 24 teams across six continental federations. Brazil was giving hosting rights after Peru was stripped off the rights due to lack of preparations.

It is the first time Brazil is hosting the contest at this level having previously hosted the main World Cup twice. Africanews will continually update progress on performance of African sides.

Flying start for African sides

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets were the first African side who took on Hungary in opening day fixture. Hungry as Hungary was and taking a 2 – 1 lead at half time, the Eaglets scored thrice in the second half to end the game 4 – 2.

The country’s social media space erupted with celebrations after the feat with President Buhari and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, leading the congratulations.

I have followed the journey leading to their arrival in Brazil; have noted the determination and confidence throughout their preparations. This is the true, resilient Nigerian spirit at work. I will personally be monitoring their progress in the competition. #SoarGoldenEaglets — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 27, 2019

Angola also prevailed over New Zealand in their first game posting a 2 – 1 victory. It however took an own goal by the New Zealand side to secure the three points.

Senegal on Match day 2 succumbed to an early goal from the opponents, the United States; they rallied back to hit four past the Americans to secure a 4 – 1 victory.

The last African side, Cameroon, begins their campaign on Monday (October 28) with a clash against Tajikistan.

? ? Two U-17 World Cup debutants

Two victories for Angola & Senegal



??? Will Solomon Islands make it a hat-trick of wins for U-17 World Cup first-timers at Brazil 2019 later today?#U17WC | #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/iXATcCiEV0 — #U17WC ??⚽️ (@FIFAcom) October 28, 2019

GROUPS

Group A

Brazil

Angola

New Zealand

Canada

Group B

Nigeria

Ecuador

Australia

Hungary

Group C

France

South Korea

Haiti

Chile

Group D

Senegal

Japan

United States

Netherlands

Group E

Spain

Argentina

Tajikistan

Cameroon

Group F

Solomon Islands

Italy

Paraguay

Mexico