Algerian protesters denounce Dec.12 presidential polls

Protesters in Algeria have denounced the impending December 12 presidential election.

They hit the streets of Algiers on Friday, vowing to keep up rallies against the country’s ruling elite.

“They should all leave. We want to remove the regime from its roots; they should all leave without any exception. We also came out to support our brothers who are detained because of their beliefs. The combatants are in jail and the traitors are free”, a protester, Hamza said.

For Fouzia “no elections with the gang. We aren’t against the elections but against them in the gang. They want to go into a fifth term with candidate Tebboun and we won’t accept that.”

The protesters say the planned elections will only be a renewal of the same regime as all the candidates are ex-ministers of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

President Abdelkader Bensalah has been under pressure since April following mass protests which demanded the removal of the ruling elite and prosecution of those suspected of involvement in corruption.

