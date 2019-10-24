Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria border closure hits Benin hard [Business Africa]

Nigeria closed its borders to neighboring countries, particularly Benin nearly two months now.

What are the reasons behind this closure and its trickling ramifications on the two countries?

Sub-Saharan Africa: slower growth in 2020 (IMF)

African countries in the sub-Saharan zone are likely to see a slower economic growth in 2020.

The growth forecasts established by the International Monetary Fund show a sharp decline due to a slowdown in exports driven by the global costs of products such as raw materials, particularly oil.

