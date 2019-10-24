Nigeria border closure hits Benin hard [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Nigeria closed its borders to neighboring countries, particularly Benin nearly two months now.
What are the reasons behind this closure and its trickling ramifications on the two countries?
Sub-Saharan Africa: slower growth in 2020 (IMF)
African countries in the sub-Saharan zone are likely to see a slower economic growth in 2020.
The growth forecasts established by the International Monetary Fund show a sharp decline due to a slowdown in exports driven by the global costs of products such as raw materials, particularly oil.
02:11
Putin meets Nigeria, Uganda, Sudan leaders
04:15
Cocoa farmers in West Africa struggle to make ends meet
06:03
Nigeria: increasing rate of abuse of minors [Morning Call]
Go to video
Why African nations close borders: Nigeria, Sudan, Rwanda, Kenya, Eritrea
01:18
Nigerian police free over 300 young men from 2nd 'torture house'
01:24
Nigeria begins talks with major oil firms over oil revenue dispute