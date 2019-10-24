Guineans protest Conde's third-term bid, ECOWAS calls for dialogue

Thousands took to the streets of Guinea on Thursday in the largest of a series of protests over a suspected effort by President Alpha Conde to seek a third term that have led to the jailing of a dozen opposition campaigners and politicians.

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has waded into political ongoings in the Republic of Guinea where incumbent Alpha Conde is facing opposition over plans to extend his constitutionally mandated term.

A statement signed by ECOWAS commission president, Jean-Claude Kassi, called on government and opposition elements to employ dialogue to seek solutions to the challenges.

“The President of the ECOWAS Commission reaffirms the need for a constructive dialogue between the Government, the opposition and civil society in order to achieve a lasting, consensual and peaceful solution to the current situation,” the statement read in part.

It also made reference to deadly protests of 14 and 15 October. Authorities jailed a number of protesters earlier this week. The statement also stressed that the tensions could potentially affect the wider sub-region.

“The President of the ECOWAS Commission calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint. He encourages measures to prevent the escalation of tension and violence which can affect the peace and stability of the Republic of Guinea and the sub-region.”