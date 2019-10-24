Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon- France relations: French foreign minister's visit [Morning Call]

Cameroon- France relations: French foreign minister's visit [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

Yves Le Drian, Head of French Diplomacy, is visiting Cameroon for two days.

The visit of the French Minister of Foreign Affairs comes after the one-on-one meeting on 10 October between the Cameroonian Head of State Paul Biya and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Lyon, on the sidelines of the World AIDS Fund conference.

So beyond the aspects of economic cooperation and the fight against terrorism, what political connotation does this visit present for Cameroon?

For more details on how to contribute, click here.

For more details on how to contribute, click here.

