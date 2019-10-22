Ex-Dakar Mayor Khalifa Sall 'determined' to make political comeback

Ex-Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall is making a comeback into politics weeks after receiving a presidential pardon.

Sall told his supporters in the Senegalese capital that the past is now behind him.

“This is sometimes misunderstood, but we must not have hatred or resentment even in adversity. We must not give in to the excesses of politics, nor waste our time revisiting the past. The past is over”, Sall said.

Sall also said he was determined to use his experience in jail to serve the Senegalese people. Hinting of a possible participation in the next presidential election.

“I find you even more determined. My dear friends, after having capitalized on the experiences I have lived, I have drawn a new energy from them that I will continue to put at the service of Senegal”, the ex-Dakar mayor added.

Khalifa Sall was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 after serving two years in detention over corruption charges. He was also fined $230 million. Sall’s candidacy for the 2019 presidential election was rejected due to the conviction.

He and two of his co-accused were pardoned by President Macky Sall in a presidential decree made public on Sunday.

