DRC: Teachers strike paralyse catholic private schools [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In the DRC, state-provided free education, introduced by the President Felix Tshisekedi has plunged the Catholic private education sector into an unprecedented strike.
The worrying commercialization of schools [Business]
Kidnappers demand ransom for Nigerian school girls
Kenya church bans politicians from fundraisers, MP 'wanted' over brawl
Pope Francis welcomed in Mauritius
Outrage as Senegal Catholic school expels scarf-wearing students
When the church takes on the state: Eritrea joins DRC, Burundi