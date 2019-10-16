The worrying commercialization of schools [Business]

Health and education, once considered sanctuaries in Africa are now becoming commercial activities. Today, the poorest segments of the population are becoming, powerless that schools have become, so to speak, a commercial product, thus generating large profits. But how did we get here?

Our Jean David Mihamle speaks to ‘‘Citizen Dynamics’‘, a Cameroonian organization against the commercialization of schools in Africa. Jean Marc Bikoko tells him,’‘the school is no longer a laboratory where knowledge is dispensed, but it is the demand of companies that prevail.’‘