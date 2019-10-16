Ivory Coast’s Guillaume Soro to run for 2020 Presidential race

Ivory Coast’s youngest opposition figure, Guillaume Soro on Saturday, officially declared his intention to run for the country’s 2020 Presidential race.

The former rebel and former prime minister made the announcement during a meeting with some of his supporters in Valencia, Spain.

“There are pro-Soro parties that have chosen me as a candidate, so yes, I will be a candidate,” he asid.

Reports say he is the first major politician to state his intention.

While other opposition challengers are yet to officially announced their candidacy, Soro set the ball rolling.

Guillaume Soro’s statement comes after President Ouattara floated the idea of possibly running for a third term in 2020.

Soro has been touring Europe and meeting Ivorians in the diaspora in recent months to mobilize support.

Soro launched a political movement earlier this year, after wrangling with the government, which triggered his resi gnation as President of the National Assembly.