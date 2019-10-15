Welcome to Africanews

Congo's fashion and make up fiesta [Inspire Africa]

On this episode, we start off in the republic of Congo where a showcase of some of the best of African fashion has taken place.

Plus, what does it mean when you hear of the digitalization of agriculture, Ghanaian author Dr Benjamin Addom shares with us some insights.

