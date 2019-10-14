Welcome to Africanews

Tunisia's Kais Saied elected president (official)

Tunisia

Tunisia’s electoral commission on Monday confirmed the election of Kais Saied, saying he had polled 72.71%.

Saied’s opponent Nabil Karoui had earlier conceded defeat and the electoral commission in its televised statement said turnout was 55% of the vote.

