Turkey launches military operation in Syria [International Edition]

Turkish forces step up air strikes and a ground offensive, as their incursion into Kurdish-held areas of northern Syria continues.

Meanwhile, senior EU figures criticise the UK’s tactics on Brexit and double down on its rejection of the prime minister’s proposals.

Also, New Zealand divided as it marks 250th anniversary of the first Europeans to reach the country.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa.