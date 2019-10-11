Welcome to Africanews

Congolese refugees in Tanzania return home [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Thousands of Congolese refugees are returning from Angola to the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), The first group of several hundred people were repatriated as part of a voluntary return, following the signing on 23 August of a tripartite agreement between UNHCR and the Angolan and Congolese governments.

In total, more than 4,000 refugees are expected to receive return assistance in the coming weeks.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

