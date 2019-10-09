Welcome to Africanews

Concern over human rights violations in Egypt [Morning Call]

Concern over human rights violations in Egypt [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The global civil society alliance CIVICUS says the alleged crackdown on people in Egypt, large scale arrests and heightened security in Cairo and other major cities signal another low moment for human rights in the north African country.

The Egyptian authorities allegedly have arrested more than 2000 people in a massive sweep that followed peaceful protests on the 26th of September calling for an end to widespread corruption and condemning the actions of the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Many of those who have been arrested are said to include representatives of civil society, academics, and former politicians.

