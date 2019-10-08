Benin gears up for political dialogue [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
We go to Benin where on Thursday October 10, a political dialogue called for by President Patrice Talon kicks off.
The objective is to get out of the political crisis after the parliamentary elections of 28 April, when the opposition was excluded.
So how is the nation gearing up for the dialogue?
