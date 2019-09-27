US confirms handbag designer Marks as South Africa ambassador

South Africa
The United States announced on Friday it had appointed Lana Marks has been appointed U.S. ambassador to South Africa.
Marks, a luxury handbag designer, was born in South Africa and speaks Afrikaans and Xhosa, the White House has said.
The U.S. Senate confirmed her nomination, which President Donald Trump put forward last year.
Washington has had no ambassador in South Africa since Patrick Gaspard left in December 2016, with its mission being overseen by a chargé d’affaires.
The website for Marks’ firm offers handbags for up to $20,000 and says they have become favourites for celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Kate Winslet and Madonna.
01:27
Rugby World Cup: South Africa says New Zealand, Ireland are the teams to beat
04:58
Congo: Travel inspired fashion [The Morning Call]
Go to video
British royal, Prince Harry and American celebrity wife Meghan set for South Africa
Go to video
Xenophobia: South Africa calls out leaders of 'degraded' African countries
Go to video
Femicide protests: women in Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda want more govt action
Go to video
South Africans ridicule court ruling that bans parents from spanking children