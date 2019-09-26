Egypt unveils El-Badry as new football head coach

Egypt unveiled its new head coach Hossam El Badry Thursday.

El Badry who was appointed Wednesday, will replace Mexican Javier Aguirre.

The latter was dismissed after the Pharaohs were eliminated by South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the round of 16 of the 2019 edition of the African Cup of Nations tournament.

I will say that there are a group of young players that deserves to be in the national team and they will have their chance

“Of course, from time-to-time changes are needed and those changes must be considered, but not just to be done it for the sake of it. As we discussed, a few players that weren’t present at the African Cup of Nations, need to be added to the team. However, I cannot guarantee at 100 percent they will be added. At the same time, I will say that there are group of players in the national team, group of young players that deserves to be in the national team and they will have their chance. A group of players in their clubs has started to show up in the last period and we have seen them, so the door is open’‘, El-Badry said.

El Badry will try to qualify Egypt for the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The North African nation will face Kenya, Togo and Comoros in Group G of the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifies.

AP