Number of street kids in Tanzania drops after introduction of free education

Tanzania

Tanzania’s city Dar es salaam is experiencing a significant decline in number of street children due to introduction of free primary education.

Over the last four years homeless children have gone back to public primary and secondary schools due to the introduction of free education policy introduced in 2015 according to data released by Kinondoni and Ilala municipalities reports The Citizen

Additionally, the government traced the backgrounds of children and returned the children back to their families. There were challenges in getting some of the children accepted into the rehabilitation centres.

According to Unicef there are at leas 30 million children living in the streets of Africa.

