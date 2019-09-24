US sanctions ex-Uganda police boss [The Morning Call]

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is questioning recent US sanctions imposed on former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura.

He has criticised elements from the opposition saying their excitement over the news is misplaced.

The United States imposed sanctions on the former police boss last week, accusing him of human rights violations and engaging in corruption during his tenure between 2005 and 2018.

Reacting to the news, he dismissed the allegations as “baseless, unverified and outrageous”. It should be noted that Kale Kayuhira is currently under house arrest for committing crimes against the state.

President Museveni has said Kayuhira’s alleged offenses will be handled in Uganda.

The sanctions are widely seen as sending a strong message to Museveni about alleged corruption and rights violations.