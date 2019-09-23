Qatar stadium ready for world athletics championships

Four days to the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, the city is ready.

On Monday, the Qatari capital was working on the final details to host the famous IAAF competition for the first time.

Designated to host the various events, the Khalifa International Stadium with its futuristic architecture will come alive from September 27 to October 6, 2019 to athletes the world over.

Most of the events will only take place after sunset due to high temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius at night.

Organizers say they are in a position to welcome athletes and the public, thanks to an air conditioning system to counter the heat.

This 2019 edition includes 49 events ː 24 women’s and 24 men’s and for the first time a mixed event, the 4 × 400 metre relay.

The Khalifa International Stadium was also selected to host World Cup football matches in 2022.

Reuters