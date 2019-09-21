Tanzania lawyer suspended while challenging appointment of AG

Tanzania lawyer Fatma Karume was suspended from practising in Tanzania following her case challenging the appointment of the Attorney General.

The lawyer was temporarily disbarred for her remarks during her submission of the case challenging the appointment of Prof Adelardus Kilangi as Attorney General of Tanzania reports The Citizen

Representing a case by ACT-Wazalendo political party in Tanzania accusing President John Magufuli for unconstitutional appointment of the AG.

Fatma took to social media to publish a statement, saying the judiciary is inempt or compromised and maybe through politics can there be real change.

Wangereza wanamsemo: the universe conspires for u to achieve ur destiny. Leo Feleshi J kanivua uwakili wakati nilikuwa sipo Mahakamani. Hajanipa notice ya malalamiko dhidi yangu na wala kunipa muda wa kujitetea. Pengine Siasa na si Mahakama ndio italeta mabadiliko.?#tutafakari — fatma karume aka Shangazi (@fatma_karume) September 20, 2019

She also released a statement on YouTube in a press conference, saying she has been suspended without any charges coming against her before the advocate committee or in court or being given a chance to defend herself.

KAULI YA FATMA KARUME BAADA YA KUVULIWA UWAKILI https://t.co/1pm19L65nq via YouTube — fatma karume aka Shangazi (fatma_karume) September 20, 2019

Some Tanzanians have expressed their support for the advocate on social media

Kitendo cha fatma_karume kusimamishwa uwakili kisa tu anaisimamia kesi ya Kikatiba ya AdoShaibu dhidi ya Rais Magufuli kumteua AG kimakosa, ni ishara kwamba mhimili wa Mahakama unazidi kugeuzwa kuwa tawi la Serikali.

Na hii ni kutulaghai kwamba Rais yupo juu ya Sheria, #Ushamba pic.twitter.com/PObxusGDRh — Suphian Juma (@SuphianJuma) September 20, 2019

You are one of the very few women in Tanzania who can say “a spade is a spade not a big spoon” Justice is always there tho it takes time to b revealed.Stay strong fatma_karume "Wakili Msomi" pic.twitter.com/IJt2n57OIq — Tec Mwilima (Tec_Mwilima) September 20, 2019

Tunasimama nawe fatma_karume dhidi ya uonevu uliotendewa kukusimamisha Uwakili bila hata ya kukupa nafasi ya kusikilizwa. Hii ni miongoni mwa gharama tunazopaswa kuzilipa kwa kusimamia haki na utawala wa sheria. Kila kiza kikizidi ujue alfajiri imekaribia! #IStandWithFatmaKarume pic.twitter.com/1IxJqUBFlS — Ismail Jussa (IsmailJussa) September 20, 2019

Be Strong, fatma_karume Injustice and Peace Connot Work Together pic.twitter.com/DoQuVbVVWt — jackson mnyawami (jacksonmnyawam2) September 21, 2019

I can’t stand with Shangazi coz I ain’t an ounce of her prowess. I can’t claim to be with her as I am afraid to shout loud her cause and fight with her for the cause..but I envy Shangazi, she has beaten me to the punch for the cause, she has taken the crown,salute fatma_karume — Dan Nkurlu (RevKishoka) September 21, 2019

To be AG should be in service not less than 10 years (The running AG is disqualified to be AG), so fatma_karume being Objective to that appointment translated as a crime? Such level of punishing thoughts and opinions by this regime is immature. Someone is drunk with power! pic.twitter.com/tfieDLxtnx — Martin M. M. (IAMartin_) September 21, 2019

Fatma can still practise law in the archipelago Island of Zanzibar and internationally.