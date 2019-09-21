Welcome to Africanews

Tanzania lawyer suspended while challenging appointment of AG

Tanzania

Tanzania lawyer Fatma Karume was suspended from practising in Tanzania following her case challenging the appointment of the Attorney General.

The lawyer was temporarily disbarred for her remarks during her submission of the case challenging the appointment of Prof Adelardus Kilangi as Attorney General of Tanzania reports The Citizen

Representing a case by ACT-Wazalendo political party in Tanzania accusing President John Magufuli for unconstitutional appointment of the AG.

Fatma took to social media to publish a statement, saying the judiciary is inempt or compromised and maybe through politics can there be real change.

She also released a statement on YouTube in a press conference, saying she has been suspended without any charges coming against her before the advocate committee or in court or being given a chance to defend herself.

Some Tanzanians have expressed their support for the advocate on social media

Fatma can still practise law in the archipelago Island of Zanzibar and internationally.

