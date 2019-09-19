South Sudan peace process progressing- UN

The UN Mission chief in South Sudan says the peace process in the country is still ‘‘precarious’‘, adding progress is being made.

Briefing the UN Security Council on the situation in South Sudan, David Shearer said ‘‘maintaining momentum will depend on the continuing goodwill of all parties’‘.

“The formation of the Transitional Government provides an opportunity to lift our gaze from immediate challenges and look over the horizon towards elections, expected at the end of three years of Transition. Elections give the opportunity to resolve differences through democratic rather than violent means. And to make a fundamental shift from deals done between elites to a duty to deliver policies by a government elected by the people”, Shearer said.

The formation of the Transitional Government provides an opportunity to lift our gaze from immediate challenges and look over the horizon towards elections.

South Sudanese Ambassador said there have been serious talks between President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar on the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“His excellency President Salva Kirr and Dr. Riek Machar had serious discussions for two days concerning wide range of how best to implement the Revitalized Peace Agreement. The most important outcome of the two days discussion is that both sides agreed to form a transitional government by 12 November 2019”, Akuei Bona Malwal, said.

The UN Mission chief in South Sudan also noted that the recent visit of Riek Machar to Juba at the invitation of President Kiir was a critical step for the peace deal. It said there are still areas that require progress.

AP