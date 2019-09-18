Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Egypt named world's most dangerous places

Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Egypt were named among the world’s most dangerous places to live and work in, for expatriates.

The latest Expat Insider Survey, done by InterNations, polled 20,259 expats representing 182 nationalities and living in 187 countries or territories, covering topics such as quality of life, cost of living, personal finance, safety and security and more.

South Africa and Nigeria, along with Brazil were the worst rated destinations in the safety and security category, which covers peacefulness, personal safety and political stability.

‘’“For example, in South Africa, which ranks 64 out of 64 countries for this factor, 63% of expats say they don’t feel safe, and 22% even feel extremely unsafe,’‘ said Malte Zeeck, founder and co-CEO of InterNations.

What the Expats said

South Africa (63rd out of 64)

A British expat states: “My life is easier here, but I feel as if I am living in a bubble: I miss the freedom to walk or ride anywhere at any time, and I hate having to worry about my security.”

A Belgian expat complains about the “uncertain political situation, racism, corruption and high crime rate, as well as the weakness of the rand.”

Earlier this month, South Africa released a dismal crime report, which showed that murders, robberies at residential properties, bank robberies and sexual offences increased over the last 12 months.

Nigeria (62nd overall)

A Hungarian expat states: “We are not really free, cannot walk on the streets, cannot mingle with the Nigerians. There is always the possibility of danger.”

A Rwandan expat complains about “the feeling of uncertainty. Almost anything can and might happen to me, anytime, anywhere.”

Nigeria was the worst rated country in the categories of travel and transportation, health and well-being.

Kenya (58th overall)

A Danish expat complains that “that I can’t walk on the street because it’s not safe: I have to drive or be driven everywhere.”

A Croatian expat dislikes how “foreigners are often taken advantage of through stealing, scamming, and police stopping you just to take money from you. The roads are awful, traffic is just terrible, and the city is dirty.”

Kenya was however among the best destinations for leisure options and personal happiness.

Egypt (52nd overall)

A British expat has complaints about “the government, poor infrastructure, horrendous traffic, poor condition of roads, poor condition of buildings, and overcrowding.” A Ugandan expat dislikes how “many of the Egyptian people discriminate and are not friendly. Many men have no respect for black women and are rather abusive.”

Egypt, which was ranked the 8th worst place in the world, is considered unsafe because of political instability.

ALSO

READ