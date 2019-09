Ivory Coast: opposition parties PDCI-RDA, FPI unite forces [The Morning Call]

In Ivory Coast, a joint meeting of the PDCI-RDA coalition of Henry Konan BediƩ and the FPI of former president Laurent Gbagbo took place on saturday.

With about 10,000 people in the sports park of Treichville in Abidjan, opposition activists unite forces to insist on the reform of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and security of votes in the upcoming 2020 elections.