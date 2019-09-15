7 million people vote in Tunisia's presidential polls

13,000 polling stations opened for the second democratic presidential election in the history of Tunisia Sunday.

Even before the polling stations opened at 8 GMT, dozens of voters queued up to choose the next president from among the 26 candidates in the running.

Among the contenders, Youssef Chahed, Prime Minister with a disputed record, Nabil Karoui, media magnate who was prosecuted for money laundering and Abdelfattah Mourou, first candidate of the Ennahdha party.

Seven million voters are expected to vote in this first round.

The preliminary results will be announced on Tuesday by the electoral body.

AFP