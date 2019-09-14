Court rules UK parliament suspension unlawful [International Edition]

International edition
Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK Parliament is unlawful, Scotland’s highest civil court has ruled.
Meanwhile, Catalan pro- independence figures reaffirm their determination to achieve their objective in the continuing conflict with Spain.
Also, US president Donald Trump ousts John Bolton, his third national security adviser, amid fundamental disputes.
Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.elayneshani
12:01
Brexit: Johnson suffers three defeats [International Edition]
01:04
Trump talks Japan trade as he confers with Egyptian President
Go to video
U.S.-China trade war, Brexit uncertainty pose risks to Africa’s economic prospects-AfDB boss
11:23
Brexit stockpiling [International Edition]
Go to video
Trump sends rep to August 1 investiture of new Mauritania president
Go to video
Trump impeachment bid crushed