Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

International edition

international-edition

Court rules UK parliament suspension unlawful [International Edition]

Court rules UK parliament suspension unlawful [International Edition]

International edition

Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK Parliament is unlawful, Scotland’s highest civil court has ruled.

Meanwhile, Catalan pro- independence figures reaffirm their determination to achieve their objective in the continuing conflict with Spain.

Also, US president Donald Trump ousts John Bolton, his third national security adviser, amid fundamental disputes.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..