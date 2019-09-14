Court rules UK parliament suspension unlawful [International Edition]

Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK Parliament is unlawful, Scotland’s highest civil court has ruled.

Meanwhile, Catalan pro- independence figures reaffirm their determination to achieve their objective in the continuing conflict with Spain.

Also, US president Donald Trump ousts John Bolton, his third national security adviser, amid fundamental disputes.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.