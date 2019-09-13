Welcome to Africanews

NBA Junior League launched in Morocco [The Morning Call]

A new, multiyear partnership to expand Junior NBA programs in Morocco.

An announcement made by the OCP Group, a world-leader in the phosphate industry, and the National Basketball Association to transformative power of basketball to empower Moroccan youths.

The NBA Junior League competition was recently held in the cities of Khouribga and Benguerir over a two-day period.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

