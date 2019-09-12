DRC minister says at least 50 dead after train accident

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The humanitarian minister in the Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed on Thursday that at least 50 people were killed when a train derailed in the country’s southeastern province of Tanganyika.
Minister Steve Mbikayi said the accident happened around three in the morning local time in the town of Mayibaridi and the death toll was provisional.
“Speaking for the government, I present my condolences to the families affected,” he said on Twitter.
