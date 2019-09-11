Welcome to Africanews

South Sudan's Kiir, Machar agree to form interim govt by Nov 12

South Sudan

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

South Sudan president and the rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed to form a transitional government by the middle of November, the country’s information minister said on Wednesday.

“The parties discussed minor issues and the principals agreed to establish transitional government by 12th November,” Michael Makuei Lueth, the information minister, told reporters.

