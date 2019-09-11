South Sudan's Kiir, Machar agree to form interim govt by Nov 12

South Sudan
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
South Sudan president and the rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed to form a transitional government by the middle of November, the country’s information minister said on Wednesday.
“The parties discussed minor issues and the principals agreed to establish transitional government by 12th November,” Michael Makuei Lueth, the information minister, told reporters.
Go to video
Cameroon to use national dialogue to resolve Anglophone crisis - President
Go to video
Eritrea govt's latest seizures - schools run by religious bodies
01:38
South Sudan organization promotes women's rights
Go to video
South Sudanese return to agriculture again after years of war destroyed their farms
01:36
Sudanese women demand fifty percent participation in decision making
Go to video
DR Congo announces new government eight months after elections