Samuel Eto'o retires after glorious football career

Cameroon’s celebrated striker Samuel Eto’o ended his career after writing one of the most beautiful pages in the history of football.
African interclub tournaments resume this week with the last stage before the group phase. Look out for potentially interesting duels in both the Champions League and the CAF Cup.
Also on the agenda are the qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup. Four teams have already qualified for the group stage. The other ten will be known on Tuesday. All the results and the schedule of the second leg of the preliminaries are to be found later in this program.
05:02
Xenophobia affects South African football [Sport]
01:57
Qatar unveils logo for 2022 FIFA World Cup
04:59
UNWTO Sports Tourism Start-up Competition 2019 [Travel]
11:59
Africa's 2022 World Cup qualifiers launched [Football Planet]
Comoros women football team defying odds [The Morning Call]
01:04
FIFA World Cup trophy returns to France after 24 nations tour