CEEAC countries unite against climate change [The Morning Call]

Member states of the Economic Community of Central African States met in Brazzaville the Republic of Congo on Saturday September 7, to adopt a common ground ahead of the United Nations Climate Action summit 2019 in New York.

For the Environment and Foreign Affairs Ministers in attendance, Central Africa is going to New York to tell the world what it is doing, what it intends to do in the coming months and years and what it expects from the international community”.

Their decision stems from their common commitment to create synergies in action on environmental issues.

The meeting funded by the Development Bank of Central African States will be held on the margins of the upcoming UN General Assembly later this month.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

