Health monitoring wearable devices at Consumer fair

The 59th Consumer Electronics Unlimited exhibition is underway in Germany. It offers an opportunity to discover the latest hi-tech innovations.

These include wearable sensors to help people with physical disabilities or trauma.

“Application would be for rehabilitation. So, you had an accident, and you need to relearn how to move, how to walk. So, where exactly are the problems? Which movements are not natural yet? So, your doctor would look at this and then tell you what exactly you need to do for rehabilitation”, an exhibition staff said.

These wearable sensors come in the form of a pair of pants and can be machine-washed.

They can capture the movements of the person wearing them and transfer the information to the computer in real time.

This device can also provide data by analyzing the voice.

“People tend to suffer from mental health problems, like depression or PTSD. Before they get really serious situation, we check their symptom of depression. If they get really depressed, we provide a lot to care workers”, another staff said.

Depending on the designers, it costs between $200 and $500 to purchase the device.

Reuters