Algeria: Presidential election before end of 2019 [The Morning Call]

Algeria’s army chief Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah is demanding the transitional authorities to organise presidential elections before the end of the year.

He made the announcement on Monday saying the date of the long-delayed election should be announced by mid-September.

His comments appeared to be addressed at the interim leader Abdelkader Bensalah who, in line with Algeria’s electoral law, must issue a decree to gather the electoral college 90 days before polls can take place.

If this is done, it means that the polls should take place in mid-December this year.