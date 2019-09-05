Africa needs integration and cooperation to prosper -WEF

Reducing conflict across Africa and building its economy is the focus of the World Economic Forum on Africa which started on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa.

The business, political and civic leaders gathered at the conference are discussing ways for more Integration and cooperation across Africa.

“Not only in one country, but also in the region, we must talk about integration so that the mentality of “it’s up to me and it stops there” is removed. We must move away from the past concept of separate communities,“said Emmerson Mnangagwa, President Zimbabwe.

“We must discuss the social contract between the leaders, the political leaders of this continent and the citizens, because we have a broken social contract and that is why, instead of having a conversation, we have conflicts and frictions. And it’s time to change that,“Obiageli Ezekwesili, founder of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign.

The 28th edition of the WEF takes place as the country has been facing a wave of anti-migrant attacks since Sunday, with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Malawi withdrawing from the forum in protest to the xenophobic attacks.