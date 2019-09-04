Politicians, celebrities react to xenophobic attacks in South Africa

The xenophobic attacks in South Africa have attracted reactions from the presidents, celebrities and ordinary citizens all over the country.

South Africans and Nigerians are using social media to call each other out over the attacks that have been characterised by looting and violence in the major cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria.

In this article, we highlight some of the quotes by prominent leaders that have driven the debate on the latest wave of xenophobia in one of Africa’s biggest economies.

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa president

‘‘I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms.’‘

‘‘There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries.’‘

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria president

‘‘I am sending a Special Envoy to President Ramaphosa to share our deep concern about the security of Nigerian lives and property in South Africa, and to ensure that the South African Government is doing everything within its power in this regard.’‘

Moussa Faki Mahamat, Africa Union Commission chief

‘’ I reiterate AUC’s continued commitment to support the South African govt in addressing the root causes that led to these despicable acts, in order to promote peace and stability.’‘

AKA, South African rapper

‘‘We can say “AFRICA UNITE” all we want. We need REAL, PRACTICAL solutions to fight Xenophobia.’‘

Davido, Nigerian musician

‘‘If our country good ? Wetin we go find go southy ???’‘

Burna Boy, Nigerian musician

‘‘And to my Brothers and sisters I am not encouraging any Violence or anything but please PLEASE Protect and Defend yourselves at all times, it may not seem like it but there’s always a way.’‘

Julius Malema, South African opposition politician

‘‘Our anger is directed at wrong people. Like all of us, our African brothers & sisters are selling their cheap labour for survival.’‘

Bobi Wine, Ugandan lawmaker

‘‘Xenophobic attacks in South Africa are very sad, disheartening and disappointing. They must be condemned by all people of good conscience.’‘

2Baba, Nigerian musician

‘‘Xenophobia is a result of so many brainwashing things. We need proper African education and resetting of our thinking which should be the next main course of action after subduing this attacks or else it will happen again. Only SOLUTIONS will solve things in Africa now.’‘

Christian Atsu, Ghanaian footballer

‘‘Say no to Xenophobia.’‘

