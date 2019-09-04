Welcome to Africanews

Continental wide outrage, condemnation of Xenophobia in S'Africa [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Outrage and continental wide condemnation have followed the latest wave of Xenophobic attacks recorded in Johannesburg and other parts of South Africa.

At least five persons are said to have been killed in the fresh violence while several shops were looted by mobs and vehicles driven by foreign nationals torched.

The African Union (AU) in a statement described the acts as “despicable” and said it condemned them “in the strongest terms”.

Now, there have been strong reactions from presidents, celebrities and ordinary citizens across the continent.

And of note, South Africans and Nigerians are using social media to call each other out in what has been a bitter exchange.

