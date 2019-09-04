Xenophobia hub: Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy ditch SA; Lagos reprisals, Zambia prez prays

September 4, 2019: Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy ditch SA; victims lament experiences

Players in Nigeria’s entertainment industry have severally been reacting to the violence in South Africa with two of Nigeria’s biggest acts announcing that they have ditched trips to South Africa.

The first was musician Burna Boy, who on Tuesday tweeted that he would not be visiting South Africa ever again. In a tweet storm slamming the violence he also tasked the government to immediately find a solution to the crisis.

“I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this,” he said.

For her part, Tiwa Savage, posted on Twitter that she had suspended an upcoming engagement in Johannesburg in the light of recent developments.

“I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this,” she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a number of African leaders who were expected in Cape Town for the World Economic Forum on Africa pulled out barely hours to the opening of the proceedings.

Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Peter Mutharika of Malawi were listed among those that opted out. The event has since kicked off.

Bullet points of major incidents around the issue:

Reprisal attacks were recorded in Lagos and Ibadan – READ MORE – Nigerians online reject reprisals on SA businesses

– Nigerians online reject reprisals on SA businesses Abuja issued statement calling for calm and restraint

Nigeria police beefs up security at SA-owned businesses

Regional body, Southern Africa Development Community, SADC ; voices condemnation

; voices condemnation Botswana issues South Africa travel advisory

MTN shuts all shops across Nigeria

shuts all shops across Nigeria Zambia shuts three South African malls

Zambia football body cancels match with SA

TRAVEL ADVISORY – SOUTH AFRICA MIACBW wishes to advise all Batswana traveling to South Africa to exercise extreme caution in light of recent developments resulting in violent unrests in some parts of the Republic of South Africa. pic.twitter.com/hfYTjPlP4o — Botswana Government (BWGovernment) September 4, 2019

September 4, 2019: Zambia president’s statement [Facebook]

I wish to condemn the ongoing attacks in South Africa in all its forms and manifestations.

Attacks of this nature targeted at foreign nationals call for urgent concerted measures by the South African Government and the regional bodies .

I call on all Zambians both locally and abroad to remain calm and disengage from acts of violence as they voice out their grievance.

I wish to assure you all that together, we are working on solutions to combat these acts of violence and bring back the spirit of Ubuntu.

Let us continue praying for peace and unity across the region.

September 4, 2019: Ethiopia issues statement

September 3, 2019: Ramaphosa Buhari reaction, Lagos reprisals

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to xenophobic violence in parts of the country condemning the incidents as unacceptable and without any justification whatsoever.

In a video posted on his personal Twitter handle, Ramaphosa stressed the importance of restoring peace and security as quickly as practicable.

“I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms,” he said.

He added that he was convening all ministers in the security cluster today to make sure that a very close eye was kept on what he described as “acts of wanton violence” and find ways of stopping them.

Ramaphosa said it was not right for locals with grievances to attack other nationals. He tasked security forces for their efforts at restoring order in Kwa Zulu Natal and Guateng provinces.

He also cited the fact that with an increasingly integrated Africa, South African workers also risked being attacked in other countries if others are to met out the same treatment South Africans are exhibiting today.

The people of our country want to live in harmony; whatever concerns or grievances we may have, we need to handle them in a democratic way. There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries. pic.twitter.com/StGyNlhV1q — Cyril Ramaphosa ?? (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 3, 2019

Reports indicate that looting and clashes with security forces continued today in some parts of the country. Police have also confirmed more arrests in addition to the over forty recorded on Monday.

Nigeria, Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe governments and the Somali community in South Africa have reacted to the incidents.

The African Union Commission through Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat also condemned the violence and said it backed South African measures to restore law and order.

03 September 2019, Addis Abeba: AU statement on xenophobia in South Africa

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat condemns in the strongest terms, the incidents of violence against nationals of fellow African countries in South Africa, including the looting and destruction of their property. The Chairperson is encouraged by arrests already made by the South African authorities.

He calls for further immediate steps to protect the lives of people and their property, ensure that all perpetrators are brought to account for their acts, and that justice be done to those who suffered economic and other losses.

The Chairperson reiterates the African Union’s Commission continued commitment to support the South African government in addressing the root causes that led to these despicable acts, in order to promote peace and stability, within the framework of the African Union’s longstanding principles of continental solidarity.

Ebba Kalondo (Ms)

Spokesperson to the Chairperson

African Union Commission