Headof SOuth Africa Police to meet demonstrators in South Africa

*The South African Minister of the Police has pledged to meet with local communities following xenophobic violence in the country. *

Bheki Cele hopes to find a solution to the acts of vandalism by the end of the week.

“They must verify a deployment, especially against looters, the destruction of property and any form of criminal engagement. We will work as law enforcement agencies to prevent anything else from happening before Sunday and we will work hard and hopefully we can find a final solution,” said Bheki Cele, Minister of Police.

The violence and looting that started Sunday led to the death of three people in a fire in a building in downtown Johannesburg, before spreading to the neighbourhoods and then to Pretoria. The demonstrations killed five while the police announced the arrest of 70 people.