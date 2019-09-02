Welcome to Africanews

Zambian MP inaugurates public toilets, social media dismayed

Zambian MP inaugurates public toilets, social media dismayed

Zambia

A Zambian Member of Parliament,Margaret Mhango Mwanakatwe, over the weekend officially commissioned toilet facilities in the capital Lusaka, eliciting social media reactions.

Mwanakatwe is MP for Lusaka Central on the ticket of the ruling Patriotic Front, PF. The commissioned public toilets were in Malata and Bauleni compounds, the local Mwebantu portal reported.

Mwanakatwe asked the residents of both Malata and Bauleni to ensure that they keep the toilets clean at all times.

A total of 24 toilets will be put up in Malata with a set of five already completed and a total of close to 50 toilets will be put out in Bauleni compound all for public use, the report added.

The MP, a former top banking executive, had previously served as Finance Minister until President Edgar Lungu relieved her of her post in mid-July 2019.

For people reacting to the event on social media, the lawmaker had gone too low as to doing what was expected of lower government officials like ward councillors or chairmen.

Others opted to poke fun at the development whiles those on the side of the minister stressed the importance of public services.

