Burkina Faso sentences two generals over 2015 failed coup

Burkina Faso

Two generals who were accused of plotting Burkina Faso’s 2015 failed coup have been found guilty and sentenced to 10 and 20 years in prison.

General Gilbert Diendéré and Djibrill Bassolé were handed the sentences on Monday by the military court of Ouagadougou.

Diendéré, a former right-hand man of former Burkinabé President Blaise Compaoré, was convicted for an attack on state security and murder.

General Bassolé, a former Foreign Affairs Minister, was convicted for treason.

AFP

