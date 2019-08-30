Few diasporans giving Nigeria bad name with criminality - Buhari

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari says the country will do all it takes to combat the negative image that some citizens have saddled the country with.

He stressed that all will be done to combat the activities of such elements, be it at home or abroad.

Speaking at a side event at the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development, TICAD, in Yokohama, Japan; Buhari said: ”There are few Nigerians in the Diaspora that are giving us a bad name by engaging in criminal activities.

“These Nigerians are a minority, they do not represent the values of our country, and I plead with them to change their ways.”

“We will not condone any crime whether at home or abroad, and we will also not allow these Nigerians define us as a people with reputation for criminality,” he added.

Nigeria has long been associated with financial crimes especially online fraud. The country endured bad press weeks back when FBI arrested a famed entrepreneur and scores of online fraudsters – in under a week.

Nigerians on Twitter bemoaned the impact of the reports on the country’s image with some calling for a government response to the arrests.