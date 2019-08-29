Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Niger: Postponement of activist's trial [The Morning Call]

Niger: Postponement of activist's trial [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Civil societies in Niger are expressing their anger over the continued detention of activist Sadat Illiya Dan Malam.

His appeal trial was held on Wednesday though the final ruling will be issued on November 20. It should be noted that the appeal trial was scheduled for July 31, but was postponed to August 28.

Sadat has been in detention since April 2018 charged with “participation in an insurrectional movement” and “conspiracy against the security of the state”.

He was charged in relation to protests against the Finance Law that had been organized by civil society organizations in different parts of the country.

Charges that were dropped on May 20 though he still remained in custody after a High Court prosecutor appealed the judge’s decision the same day.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..