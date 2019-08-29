Kenyans raise over 2 million in one hour for teenager's cancer treatment

Kenyans raised over 20,000USD (2million KShs) in hour to help a young girl raise funds for a cancer treatment.

13 year old Bianca fighting breast cancer was hosted on a local television show that brought her to the attention of well wishers that gave generously.

Here is Bianca Wambui’s paybill number; Bianca is a 13-year-old diagnosed with breast cancer. She has had a mastectomy done but no radiotherapy/ chemotherapy due to lack of finances



Paybill number is 918675; account name is Bianca Wambui

The teenage had only 120USD (12000KShs) in her mobile money kitty when she started the show but by the end of broadcast she has over 2 million Kenyans shillings to access medication. The host of the show quoted the figure at the end of the show.

Jeff Koinange

Some took to Twitter to express their solidarity with the 13-year-old cancer warrior.

The love that Kenyans have for each other is Magical…I think politicians are the ones that poisons and separate us…More than 2M in one hour for this kid!!

Bianca Wambui, fighting breast cancer at 13 and being financially disadvantaged can be quite something. Your fighter spirit is however evident.

A country with people obsessed with primitive accumulation of wealth and yet Bianca Wambui cannot get treated for cancer due to lack of funds?



Distressing!#JKLive — Ndiba wa Wanjiku (@Ndiba11) August 28, 2019