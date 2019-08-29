Welcome to Africanews

Kenyans raise over 2 million in one hour for teenager's cancer treatment

Kenya

Kenyans raised over 20,000USD (2million KShs) in hour to help a young girl raise funds for a cancer treatment.

13 year old Bianca fighting breast cancer was hosted on a local television show that brought her to the attention of well wishers that gave generously.

The teenage had only 120USD (12000KShs) in her mobile money kitty when she started the show but by the end of broadcast she has over 2 million Kenyans shillings to access medication. The host of the show quoted the figure at the end of the show.

Some took to Twitter to express their solidarity with the 13-year-old cancer warrior.

