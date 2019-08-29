Kenyans raise over 2 million in one hour for teenager's cancer treatment

Kenya
Kenyans raised over 20,000USD (2million KShs) in hour to help a young girl raise funds for a cancer treatment.
13 year old Bianca fighting breast cancer was hosted on a local television show that brought her to the attention of well wishers that gave generously.
Here is Bianca Wambui’s paybill number; Bianca is a 13-year-old diagnosed with breast cancer. She has had a mastectomy done but no radiotherapy/ chemotherapy due to lack of finances— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 28, 2019
Paybill number is 918675; account name is Bianca Wambui #JKLive pic.twitter.com/xP7zrPhpR1
The teenage had only 120USD (12000KShs) in her mobile money kitty when she started the show but by the end of broadcast she has over 2 million Kenyans shillings to access medication. The host of the show quoted the figure at the end of the show.
Thank You KENYA!! …Thank You for standing with BIANCA WAMBUI. We have raised Ksh 2,442,500 in 1 Hour!!…Thank You FOLKS!!— Jeff Koinange, MBS (KoinangeJeff) August 28, 2019
Let's keep CONTRIBUTING!!
Paybill: 918675
Account: Bianca Wambui
xtiandelastivogichbwoy
citizentvkenya#JKLive pic.twitter.com/cbUaDelKiK
Some took to Twitter to express their solidarity with the 13-year-old cancer warrior.
The love that Kenyans have for each other is Magical…I think politicians are the ones that poisons and separate us…More than 2M in one hour for this kid!!! #JKLive pic.twitter.com/hpfZ8OKpgM— Alex MM™ (@Alex_Murimi) August 29, 2019
Bianca Wambui, fighting breast cancer at 13 and being financially disadvantaged can be quite something. Your fighter spirit is however evident.— Sophia Ndiga (@SophiaNdiga77) August 29, 2019
CitizentvkenyaKoinangeJeff #JKL #JKLive pic.twitter.com/hCDBcAaTIK
A country with people obsessed with primitive accumulation of wealth and yet Bianca Wambui cannot get treated for cancer due to lack of funds?— Ndiba wa Wanjiku (@Ndiba11) August 28, 2019
Distressing!#JKLive
Dear— Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) August 28, 2019
nhifkenya, Let us help Bianca Wambui get treated. I am offering my StateHouseKenya maintained NHIF cover. Allow me to add Bianca as my dependant tomorrow morning and we can have this young girl treated. Fair enough, NHIF #UHC #JKLive
