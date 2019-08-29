DRC: Cobalt production halted [Business africa]

The consequences to ending Cobalt production in the southern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world’s largest mines have a major impact on the country’s economy and on the population.

This is a major blow to the employment sector in the Democratic Republic of Congo with the cessation of cobalt production announced for 2 years by operator Glencore.

More than 3,000 people are now unemployed, while the Swiss giant is accused by activists of wanting to take advantage of the global drop in the price of this mineral to obtain a revision of the mining code and avoid tax.

To this end, the company closed the mutanga mine, which produces nearly one fifth of world production, pending a further increase in the price of cobalt.

Mozambique : coffee production on the rise

*Coffee production in Mozambique is rising sharply; the vast plan initiated by farmers aims to make the country one of the world’s largest coffee producers.

Will Mozambican coffee farmers and growers be able to meet the challenge of making the country one of the world’s largest coffee producers?

This initiative is on the right track with the vast cultural development programme set up by the people of the upper slopes of Mount Gorongosa in the centre of the country.

This year, 8 tonnes of coffee beans have already been produced and some 300,000 new trees will be planted, and this will be the case over the next 10 years.