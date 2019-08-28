Sahel: A new partnership for the G5 [The Morning Call]

The Joint Force of the Group of Five of the Sahel region (G5 Sahel) could be headed towards an expansion.

During the recently held G7 summit, President of the regional bloc Roch Marc Christian Kaboré asked for more international help to deal with the growing insecurity in the region and to financially strengthen the force created nearly five years ago but which is struggling to be truly operational.

At a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Burkinabé leader called for the expansion of the force to include other countries in the ECOWAS bloc.

On their part, the French President and the German Chancellor placed greater emphasis on the need to “change the approach” in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel because “the situation in the region continues to deteriorate”.