Millions of Kenyans facing starvation

At least 2.5 million Kenyans are facing starvation due to drought and food insecurity in the country.

According to a report by National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) those affected are populations in the arid and semi-arid land (ASAL) areas of Kenya, either facing a food crisis or an emergency situation.

The report gives the number of people currently facing acute food shortage at 2.6 million people, an increase from the estimated 1.6 million people as at May 2019.

The government has set up a Drought Command Centre and developed a comprehensive drought response plan covering the whole country as state agencies continue to monitor how the October-December rainfall season will perform.