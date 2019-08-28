Flags at half-mast as Gambia mourns first president, funeral on Aug. 29

The Gambian government has ordered that all flags fly at half mast in memory of the late Sir Dawda Jawara, the country’s independence hero, first Prime Minister and president.

President Adama Barrow on Tuesday confirmed reports that the former leader had died at the age of 95 at his residence in Fajara.

Barrow led a cabinet delegation to pay condolence visit to the home of Jawara who led The Gambia from 1965 till 1994 when he was ousted in a bloodless coup led by exiled leader Yahya Jammeh.

“The public is herby informed that the state funeral for the former President, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara is scheduled for Thursday, 29th August, 4: 00 pm, at the National Assembly,” an announcement from the presidency added.

Gambians took to social media to mourn the memory of the tiny West Africa nation’s founding father. The president described the demise as a loss to the country and humanity in general.

STATEMENT ON EX- PRESIDENT ’S FUNERAL

PRESIDENT BARROW ANNOUNCES STATE FUNERAL AND ORDERS FLAGS AT PUBLIC BUILDINGS TO FLY AT HALF MAST

The passing of Former President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara has sent shock waves across the whole nation and beyond. He was a highly revered elderly Statesman who had sacrificed and served The Gambia with distinction, compassion, and dedication.

As a pioneer and staunch advocate of democracy and human rights in Africa and beyond, his exemplary leadership has earned him a place in the ranks of the forbearers of governance on the continent.

Sir Dawda has lived a life that epitomises peace, tolerance, respect, and patriotism. His time as president has put the country on the path of development at both human and institutional standards. His legacy as the father of the nation shall forever live on.

In honor of his enduring legacy, President Barrow has order that the former president be accorded a befitting state funeral and that flags at all public institutions to fly at half-mast. Rest in Peace, Sir DK.