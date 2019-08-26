Welcome to Africanews

Cameroonian football back in turmoil (Football Planet)

Football Planet

On this week’s edition of Football Planet, we look at Cameroonian football which is still in crisis. The dissolution of the Professional League by the Federation triggered a new war that has not yet revealed all its secrets.

African inter-clubs, cards, a surprise, reversals, the second leg of the first round preliminary round matches were more than exciting in both the Champions League and the CAF Cup. The results can be found in this program.

Also the fall of a star with the death of former Black Stars striker Manuel Junior Agogo. Sad news for Ghanaian and African football. You will hear more from Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams .

And a shock of African players in England: Mohamed Salah-Sadio Mané against Nicolas Pépé-Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. A face-off that turned out to be a 3-1 win for the Reds thanks to a goal from Cameroon defender Joël Matip and a brace from Salah.

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

